<p>EX-L AWD..LOW MILEAGE..LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED SEATS..TONNEAU COVER..ALLOY RIMS...DRIVES EXCELLENT.!!<br />SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !<br />HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA<br />We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.<br />Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5<br />WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2011 Honda Ridgeline

147,000 KM

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab.LEATHER..SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!

2011 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab.LEATHER..SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK1F50BB501231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L AWD..LOW MILEAGE..LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED SEATS..TONNEAU COVER..ALLOY RIMS...DRIVES EXCELLENT.!!
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2011 Honda Ridgeline