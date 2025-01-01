Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CLOTH INTERIOR, FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2011 Honda Ridgeline

303,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Ridgeline

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12281928

2011 Honda Ridgeline

4WD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1741981754
  2. 1741981754
  3. 1741981755
  4. 1741981755
  5. 1741981754
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
303,000KM
VIN 5fpyk1f57bb502215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 303,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CLOTH INTERIOR, FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2014 Dodge Dart for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Dodge Dart 307,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volvo S60 T6 AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Volvo S60 T6 AWD 339,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Mitsubishi RVR 211,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Ridgeline