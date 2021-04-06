Menu
2011 Honda Ridgeline

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2011 Honda Ridgeline

2011 Honda Ridgeline

AWD EX-L,MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS,LOW MILEAGE !

2011 Honda Ridgeline

AWD EX-L,MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS,LOW MILEAGE !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6878655
  • Stock #: HR11379
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F5XBB501379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS BY APPOINTMENT !PLEASE CALL BEFORE COMING.

LOW MILEAGE,!! MINT CONDITION !!,NO ACCIDENTS !VERY CLEAN,FULLY CERTIFIED !

LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF! POWER HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START !TINTED GLASS,FULLY UNDERCOATED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

