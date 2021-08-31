Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

109,175 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Limited w/Navi

Location

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

109,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7887954
  • Stock #: 380
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG4BG068348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive this All Wheel Drive SUV right off the lot! < p>

Limited addition with Navigation. Fully equipped with other high value options such as Back up camera, heated driver and passenger seats,power moonroof, wood trim, bluetooth connectivity, leather seats, voice command, and many more.< p>

6 month power train warranty with option to increase up to three years.< p>

For further info contact Nikita (416)271-5315< p>


