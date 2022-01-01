Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071822
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB8BG035953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR-FAX CLEAN!! FACTORY POWER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

