2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED|NO ACCIDENTS

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED|NO ACCIDENTS

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 476,046KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804083
  • Stock #: T23904
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB3BH149397
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STOCK # T23904



Leather, 18 x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Satellite Radio. Black 2011 Hyundai Sonata FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC Turbocharged  CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

