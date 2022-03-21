Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

137,524 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

**SUNROOF / CAM / NAV / LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8686445
  • Stock #: 798
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC6BH259062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 798
  • Mileage 137,524 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA LIMITED !! You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock, Leather Heated Seats, AM/FM radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I Pod & USB Connection, Fog lights, Alloy Wheel, Winter Tires, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...

2011 Hyundai Sonata Only 137,524 KMS for just $12,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

