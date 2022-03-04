$7,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-200-9805
2011 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8641196
- VIN: KNADH5B39B6754350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2 OWNER LOW MILEAGE 2011 KIA RIO5. GREAT ON FUEL. Automatic Heated seats AC Power windows Keyless entry Cruise control 2 keys Clean carfax Remote Starter Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.