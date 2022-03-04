Menu
2011 Kia Rio

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX

2011 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8641196
  VIN: KNADH5B39B6754350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER LOW MILEAGE 2011 KIA RIO5. GREAT ON FUEL. Automatic Heated seats AC Power windows Keyless entry Cruise control 2 keys Clean carfax Remote Starter Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

