2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-639-2306
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just In Range Rover Sort HSE Lux, In Excellent Condition and Reconditioned including Timing Chain Replacement. All Options, Fully Equipped.
BRETTONS IMPORTED CARS. We service what we sell. Established in 1994 Brettons has proudly been selling quality Pre Owned automobiles and offering superior service by Factory Trained Technicians coupled with Dealer Level Diagnostics to Land/Range Rovers, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volvo for over 25 Years.
Trade Ins are welcome, Financing and Warranties are available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2