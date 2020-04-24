Menu
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

LUX

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

LUX

Location

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-639-2306

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,321KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4914363
  • Stock #: 3340
  • VIN: SALSK2D45BA283609
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just In Range Rover Sort HSE Lux, In Excellent Condition and Reconditioned including Timing Chain Replacement. All Options, Fully Equipped.

 BRETTONS IMPORTED CARS.  We service what we sell.  Established in 1994 Brettons has proudly been selling quality Pre Owned automobiles and offering superior service by Factory Trained Technicians coupled with Dealer Level Diagnostics to Land/Range Rovers, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volvo for over 25 Years.
 Trade Ins are welcome, Financing and Warranties are available.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

