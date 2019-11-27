2011 Lexus CT 200h

Finished in Obsidian on a Black 'NuLuxe' trimmed Interior, this luxury hatchback from Lexus is a smart choice for your commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with the following options:







HYBRID SYSTEM:

- High-output, Permanent Magnet, Electric Drive Motor with EV Mode

- In-line 4, Atkinson Cycle, Aluminum Block and Head







COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE:

- Smart Access with Push Button Start / Stop

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Cruise Control

- Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Display Controls

- 10-way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat

- Drive Mode Select with Normal, Sport, ECO and EV driving modes







SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

- Traction Control (TRAC)

- Electronic Controlled Braking (ECB)

- Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) and Brake Assist

- LED Daytime Running Lights and Taillights







This locally owned, one owner, accident and claim free Lexus CT 200h is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.







Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.







Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine (article here: https://goo.gl/g4rkeZ ) as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.







We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.







Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.







Includes Lubrico's Driver's Shield warranty (3 months / 5,000 km) with purchase of vehicle. Additional extended warranty options available.