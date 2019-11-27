Menu
2011 Lexus CT 200h

BASE LOW KM, CARFAX CLEAN!

2011 Lexus CT 200h

BASE LOW KM, CARFAX CLEAN!

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4383762
  • Stock #: 1-19-207
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH5B2007870
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Finished in Obsidian on a Black 'NuLuxe' trimmed Interior, this luxury hatchback from Lexus is a smart choice for your commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with the following options:


               

HYBRID SYSTEM:

- High-output, Permanent Magnet, Electric Drive Motor with EV Mode

- In-line 4, Atkinson Cycle, Aluminum Block and Head


               

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE:

- Smart Access with Push Button Start / Stop 

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control 

- Cruise Control

- Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Display Controls

- 10-way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat

- Drive Mode Select with Normal, Sport, ECO and EV driving modes


               

SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

- Traction Control (TRAC)

- Electronic Controlled Braking (ECB)

- Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) and Brake Assist

- LED Daytime Running Lights and Taillights 


               

This locally owned, one owner, accident and claim free Lexus CT 200h is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.


               

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.


               

Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine (article here: https://goo.gl/g4rkeZ ) as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.


               

Includes Lubrico's Driver's Shield warranty (3 months / 5,000 km) with purchase of vehicle. Additional extended warranty options available.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • LED Lights
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

