2011 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
- Listing ID: 9035134
- VIN: JTHBK1EG4B2443451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TWO OWNER 2011 LEXUS ES 350. NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER SEATS, BEIGE INTERIOR, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
