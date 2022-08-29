Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lexus ES 350

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus ES 350

2011 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 9035134
  2. 9035134
  3. 9035134
  4. 9035134
  5. 9035134
  6. 9035134
  7. 9035134
  8. 9035134
  9. 9035134
  10. 9035134
  11. 9035134
  12. 9035134
  13. 9035134
  14. 9035134
  15. 9035134
  16. 9035134
  17. 9035134
  18. 9035134
  19. 9035134
  20. 9035134
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9035134
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG4B2443451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TWO OWNER 2011 LEXUS ES 350. NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER SEATS, BEIGE INTERIOR, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2011 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 150,000 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 100,000 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge 4dr L...
 120,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory