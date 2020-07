2011 Lexus GS 350

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Compact Spare Tire Front/rear cup holders Front seatback pockets Front centre console box Safety First Aid Kit Fog Lamps Child-restraint seat anchor points Child-protection rear door locks Front/rear side curtain airbags Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Glass Imprinted Antenna Digital clock Windows PWR MOONROOF Comfort Illuminated Entry System Power Options Pwr windows Electric pwr steering accessory pwr outlet Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features Tool Kit CHROME DOOR HANDLES Stainless Steel exhaust system Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Lockable glove box Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Assist grips 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Bluetooth Capability Driver coin case compartment Rear independent multi-link suspension Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters Pwr fuel lid release Water repellent door glass Tinted glass w/UV protection Ashtray & cigarette lighter Dual front opening door pockets Dual front knee airbags All-position 3-point seatbelts Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filter Birds eye maple wood trim Leather door trim 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Rear high-mount stop lamp w/LED 3.5L DOHC DI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence on both intake & exhaust cams (VVT-i) Acoustic control induction system (ACIS) Carpet all-weather floor mats Dual front 2-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant classification Front independent double wishbone suspension Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna P225/50R17 performance summer tires Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: mist feature, de-icer Warning lamps -inc: low fuel, low engine oil, low washer fluid, door ajar, head lamps on, tire pressure, front seatbelt 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission (Super ECT) -inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter, lock-up torque converter, cooler, snow mode Electrochromic pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, puddle lamps, memory High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps -inc: auto levelling, auto headlamp system, adaptive front lighting system, headlamp washers Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, memory Lighting -inc: door courtesy, driver footwell, glove box, trunk 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: electronic stability control, traction control (TRAC), hill-start assist control (HAC)

