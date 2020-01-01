Menu
2011 Lexus IS 250

188,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
AWD,MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6265413
  • Stock #: LIS11729
  • VIN: JTHCF5C23B5044729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION INSIDE- OUT!!NO ACCIDENTS..NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES RECENTLY...CERTIFIED!

DRIVES LIKE NEW,TINTED GLASS,PUSH BUTTON START !

LOADED -LEATHER ,POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS,ALLOY WHEELS.....and much more...

FINANCING AVAILABLE !TRADE INS ARE WELCOME !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

