$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Lexus RX 350
AWD *LIKE NEW
2011 Lexus RX 350
AWD *LIKE NEW
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,898KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA0BC097204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 936
- Mileage 129,898 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LGA motors
2021 Nissan Qashqai S *One Owner / Clean CarFax 147,390 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 *Navigation / Panoramic Roof 51,859 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC43 81,462 KM $51,500 + tax & lic
Email LGA motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2011 Lexus RX 350