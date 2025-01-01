Menu
2011 Lexus RX 350

129,898 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Lexus RX 350

AWD *LIKE NEW

13179293

2011 Lexus RX 350

AWD *LIKE NEW

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,898KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA0BC097204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 936
  • Mileage 129,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2011 Lexus RX 350