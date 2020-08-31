Menu
2011 Lincoln MKX

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

2011 Lincoln MKX

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD|Navi|DVD|Leather|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Push start

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD|Navi|DVD|Leather|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Push start

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731485
  • Stock #: 601
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK6BBJ09609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335


Brown on Beige, Navigation, DVD Player, Leather, Sunroof, Cruise Control Adapter, Bluetooth, Rear view Camera, AC cold, Power Mirror, Power Windows,CD Player, tinted windows, two set of tires (all season & Winter) non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
Our price includes :

1-Vehicle Emission Test .
2-Car Fax History Report.
3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

