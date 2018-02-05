Menu
LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! A/C BLOWS COLD, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 5/2/18 FOR $0.

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

128,000 KM

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JM1DE1HY0B0106311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! A/C BLOWS COLD, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 5/2/18 FOR $0.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

