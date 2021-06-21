Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

239,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

239,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7533037
  • VIN: JM1DE1HYXB0111743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. ACCIDENT REPORTED 1/23/13 $4147

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer

