2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.







Accident free, Red on Black, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, tinted windows, New all season Tires, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed.



This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Our price includes :



1-Vehicle Emission Test .

2-Car Fax History Report.

3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Please Call us to book your test drive .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Finance Available, All credit Approved.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:

Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

-Our Business our:

MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM

SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM

SUN:Closed

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD

1382 Plains RD East

Burlington, On , L7R 3P8

Toll : 866-536-0958

Cell : 647-700-8335

noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales has carries a wide

varity of vehicle under 20k! See the latest

selection we have in stock today and come test

drive one for yourself. We're sure you'll leave

Noria Gear Auto Sales. as a happy customer.







Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.