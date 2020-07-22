Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,777

+ tax & licensing
$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

AWD V6|Leather|Sunroof|Rear camera|Certified

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5642808
  • Stock #: 594
  • VIN: 4F2CY9GG1BKM02761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335


AWD, 2011 Silver on Black, Leather, Sunroof, Rear view Camera, AC cold, Power Seat, Power Mirror, Power Windows,CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :
1-Car Fax History Report.
2-Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Toll : 866-536-0958
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

