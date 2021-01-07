Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

93,101 KM

$9,485

+ tax & licensing
$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

//AMG | AWD | C250 | V6

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

//AMG | AWD | C250 | V6

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

93,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6423427
  Stock #: 21009
  VIN: WDDGF8FB6BA524051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! LOW KMS, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

 

===>> CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=poz5BTQYOzGEHFuRjmqH63JhZsqA0nmF

 

 

** GORGEOUS C250 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, COMES LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, POWER SUNROOF, THERMATIC AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SPORT SUSPENSION, CRUISE CONTROL, CENTER CONSOLE IN HIGH-GLOSS CARBON AMG, AMG STYLING - FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRTS, HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM, FUEL TANK WITH LARGE CAPACITY - VOLUME 1 AND MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

Vehicle Features

AMG
SPORT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

