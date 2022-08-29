Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

174,600 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S450 4MATIC|NAVIGATION|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAMER !!!

2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S450 4MATIC|NAVIGATION|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAMER !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

174,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9201619
  VIN: WDDNF8EB8BA411551

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 174,600 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** SILVER OVER BLACK INTERIOR
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only $999, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose it guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

Please note, 20% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.
_______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

