2011 Nissan Altima

166,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2.5 S

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6462739
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP1BC142880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Sun/Moonroof

