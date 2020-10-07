Menu
2011 Nissan Pathfinder

156,000 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
S,4X4,NO ACCIDENTS,EXCELLENT COND.,CERTIFIED !

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6089766
  • Stock #: NP11621
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB3BC608621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 7 PASS.,NO ACCIDENTS..VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE.

4.0L V6 ,TOW PKG.,POWER PKG.,CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS..

FINANCING AVAILABLE !TRADE INS ARE WELCOME !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

