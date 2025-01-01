2011 Nissan Titan

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>This Low mileage Nissan Titan SV Crew Cab comes with the following options: 5.6L V8, 4WD, Leather, Power seats, Nav/backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>Safety Certification package available for $799 </span><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>and includes a 1 year powertrain warranty</span><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Terms of included warranty: 12 months or 12,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. </span><span style=color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>.</span></p><p>.</p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.</span><span id=docs-internal-guid-d4e8d59b-7fff-abb4-618e-5ae7cdf191b5></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Safety Certification package available for $799. If you choose to purchase the vehicle as-is and safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC: </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=white-space: normal; caret-color: #003a5d;>This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></span></p>

2011 Nissan Titan

146,737 KM

$14,788

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Nissan Titan

5.6L V8/LEATHER/CREW/4x4

12708471

2011 Nissan Titan

5.6L V8/LEATHER/CREW/4x4

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

$14,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,737KM
VIN 1N6AA0FC3BN308611

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 216
  • Mileage 146,737 KM

This Low mileage Nissan Titan SV Crew Cab comes with the following options: 5.6L V8, 4WD, Leather, Power seats, Nav/backup Cam, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more.

Safety Certification package available for $799 and includes a 1 year powertrain warranty.

Terms of included warranty: 12 months or 12,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

.

.

Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

Safety Certification package available for $799. If you choose to purchase the vehicle as-is and safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC: This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913

$14,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2011 Nissan Titan