2011 Nissan Xterra

176,000 KM

Details

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

4WD PRO-4X,VERY CLEAN,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

4WD PRO-4X,VERY CLEAN,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141376
  • Stock #: NXT11
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW0BC513815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN,EXCELLENT CONDITION,DRIVES LIKE NEW !BLUETOOTH,AUX INPUT

NO ACCIDENTS,NEW REAR BRAKES, SERVICE RECORDS !!CERTIFIED...

ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,A/C,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS AND MIRRORS..TILT STEERING WHEEL..ALLOY RIMS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

