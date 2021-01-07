Menu
2011 Porsche Cayenne

230,102 KM

Details Description Features

$15,985

+ tax & licensing
$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2011 Porsche Cayenne

2011 Porsche Cayenne

S | 400HP V8 | NAVI

2011 Porsche Cayenne

S | 400HP V8 | NAVI

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

230,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6590137
  Stock #: 21016
  VIN: WP1AB2A29BLA43844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADED IN! DONT MISS THIS ONE! HIGHWAY DRIVEN! RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! **

 

** GORGEOUS JET BLACK METALIC OVER UMBER PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, PARKING ASSIST, BI XENON LIGHTS, 14 WAY POWER SEATS, 19 INCH RIMS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Saturday       By Appointment 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

Vehicle Features

TURBO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

