2011 Scion tC

145,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

2011 Scion tC

2011 Scion tC

Leather|panoramic roof|Bluetooth|Accident free|cer

2011 Scion tC

Leather|panoramic roof|Bluetooth|Accident free|cer

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5859756
  Stock #: 609
  VIN: JTKJF5C78B3002453

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335


Accident Free, Silver on Black, Leather, Sunroof,AC cold, Power Mirror, Power Windows,CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :

1-Vehicle Emission Test .
2-Car Fax History Report.
3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Noria Gear Auto Sales

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

