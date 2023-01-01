Menu
2011 Scion xB

197,850 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2011 Scion xB

2011 Scion xB

2011 Scion xB

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9505396
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE6B1131051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,850 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA SCION CAR PROOF SHOWS NO ALTERCATIONS 4 CYL 5 SPEED MANUAL FRONT WHEEL DRIVE A/C POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS,KEY LESS ENTRY,DELAY WIPERS CRUISE CONTROL. PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY AND SERVICE. HST TAX AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

