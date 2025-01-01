2011 Subaru Outback

Menu
***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________



High Value Options

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels

___________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!


___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

2011 Subaru Outback

54,700 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i PREMIUM PKG - LOW LOW KMS - 54,000KMS !!

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i PREMIUM PKG - LOW LOW KMS - 54,000KMS !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,700KM
VIN 4S4BRGBC8B3316046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 316046
  • Mileage 54,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P225/60R17 all-season tires
Body color manual-folding pwr mirrors
Body color door handles

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Pwr assisted steering
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine
Symmetrical all-wheel drive
HD raised McPherson strut front/double-wishbone rear suspension

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Rollover Sensor
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS)
Safety brake pedal system
Front & rear side curtain airbags (SRS)
3-point rear seatbelts at all seating positions
LATCH child safety seat anchorage system

Convenience

Clock

Interior

Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Cargo Area Cover
Air filtration system
4-way manual passenger seat
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
In-glass antenna
Cloth Seat Trim
(8) cupholders
Rear Seat Armrest
Sunglasses holder
Tilt/telescopic steering column w/illuminated ignition switch ring
Instrument panel storage bin w/door
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/lids
(2) cargo area grocery bag hooks
Underfloor storage in cargo area

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability

Additional Features

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Aux input
Adjustable Head Restraints
force limiters
illuminated switches
Analog speedometer
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Roof rails w/integrated & retractable crossbars
Auto-on 4-beam headlights
60/40 split fold-down reclining rear bench seat -inc: (3) head restraints
Off-black carpeted flooring
CFC-free manual air conditioning
Silver Metallic interior trim
Removable cargo tray
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags (SRS)
de-icer
exterior temp
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts -inc: pretensioners
Single-speed fixed intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar
Digital trip computer -inc: ECO fuel economy gauge
fuel level gauge
Pwr windows w/drivers-side auto up/down
Overhead console -inc: dual front maplights

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
2011 Subaru Outback