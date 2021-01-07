Menu
2011 Toyota 4Runner

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota 4Runner

2011 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD,7 PASS.,LEATHER,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENTS!

2011 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD,7 PASS.,LEATHER,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6383919
  • Stock #: T4R11566
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR5B5073566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE PEARL! NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE !!CERTIFIED !

7 PASSENGER,PUSH BUTTON START !BLUETOOTH !REARVIEW CAMERA,NEW TIRES !

LOADED -LEATHER ,POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS,ALLOY WHEELS.....and much more...

FINANCING AVAILABLE !TRADE INS ARE WELCOME !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

