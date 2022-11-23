2011 Toyota 4Runner ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

