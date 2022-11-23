Menu
2011 Toyota 4Runner

134,000 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2011 Toyota 4Runner

2011 Toyota 4Runner

AWD LIMITED PKG.!!NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

2011 Toyota 4Runner

AWD LIMITED PKG.!!NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9335437
  Stock #: T4R11
  VIN: JTEBU5JR1B5063438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED PKG. AWD SR5, LOW LOW MILEAGE ! MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE..FULLY LOADED ... NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF,LEATHER..PUSH BUTTON START ..20" ALLOY RIMS and more.

ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST and LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

