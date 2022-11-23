$27,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota 4Runner
AWD LIMITED PKG.!!NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9335437
- Stock #: T4R11
- VIN: JTEBU5JR1B5063438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED PKG. AWD SR5, LOW LOW MILEAGE ! MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE..FULLY LOADED ... NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF,LEATHER..PUSH BUTTON START ..20" ALLOY RIMS and more.
ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
