Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT CONDITION..SERVICE RECORDS..BLUETOOTH..PUSH BUTTON START..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..<span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>POWER SUNROOF..LEATHER INTERIOR..POWER HEATED SEATS...RUNNING BOARDS..AND MUCH MORE..</span></p><p> </p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p><p> </p>

2011 Toyota Highlander

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr LIMITED..MINT..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr LIMITED..MINT..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1726256229
  2. 1726256229
  3. 1726256229
  4. 1726256228
  5. 1726256228
  6. 1726256228
  7. 1726256228
  8. 1726256228
  9. 1726256228
  10. 1726256392
  11. 1726256392
  12. 1726256392
  13. 1726256392
  14. 1726256392
  15. 1726256392
  16. 1726256392
  17. 1726256392
  18. 1726256392
  19. 1726256392
  20. 1726256392
  21. 1726256392
  22. 1726256392
  23. 1726256392
  24. 1726256228
  25. 1726256392
  26. 1726256392
  27. 1726256392
  28. 1726256392
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDK3EH9BS042629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT CONDITION..SERVICE RECORDS..BLUETOOTH..PUSH BUTTON START..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER SUNROOF..LEATHER INTERIOR..POWER HEATED SEATS...RUNNING BOARDS..AND MUCH MORE..

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner AWD LIMITED.NO ACCIDENT..NAV..LEATHER..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota 4Runner AWD LIMITED.NO ACCIDENT..NAV..LEATHER..CERTIFIED ! 199,000 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD EXT CAB LS CHEYENNE EDITION..CERTIFIED!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD EXT CAB LS CHEYENNE EDITION..CERTIFIED!! 163,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix FWD,AUTO..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix FWD,AUTO..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED ! 170,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Highlander