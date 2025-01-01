$11,800+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
4dr Wgn Man FWD,LOW KM's,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW..LOW MILEAGE 1.8L ...5 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION..BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..TRACTION CONTROL...CERTIFIED !
RUNS GREAT..EXCELLENT CONDITION..A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....ABS..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
905-315-1885