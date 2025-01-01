Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>LOW..LOW MILEAGE 1.8L ...5 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION..BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..TRACTION CONTROL...CERTIFIED !</span></p><p>RUNS GREAT..EXCELLENT CONDITION..A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....ABS..</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 905-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p><p>4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3</p>

2011 Toyota Matrix

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn Man FWD,LOW KM's,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
12951035

2011 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn Man FWD,LOW KM's,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1757442473
  2. 1757442473
  3. 1757442473
  4. 1757442473
  5. 1757442473
  6. 1757442473
  7. 1757442473
  8. 1757442473
  9. 1757442473
  10. 1757442473
  11. 1757442472
  12. 1757442472
  13. 1757442473
  14. 1757442473
  15. 1757442472
  16. 1757442473
  17. 1757442473
  18. 1757442473
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE3BC551993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW..LOW MILEAGE 1.8L ...5 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION..BLUETOOTH..CRUISE CONTROL..TRACTION CONTROL...CERTIFIED !

RUNS GREAT..EXCELLENT CONDITION..A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....ABS..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2011 Toyota Matrix SPORT PKG. 5 SPD.MANUAL..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Toyota Matrix SPORT PKG. 5 SPD.MANUAL..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! 177,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 FWD NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 FWD NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED! 120,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Man GX..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Man GX..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! 161,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2011 Toyota Matrix