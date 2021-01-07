Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

156,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6385239
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EEXBC629945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION FRONT WHEEL DRIVE  A/C POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS KEYLESS ENTRY VERY CLEAN CONDITION. SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

