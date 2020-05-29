Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  1. 5079354
  2. 5079354
  3. 5079354
  4. 5079354
  5. 5079354
  6. 5079354
  7. 5079354
  8. 5079354
  9. 5079354
  10. 5079354
  11. 5079354
  12. 5079354
  13. 5079354
  14. 5079354
  15. 5079354
  16. 5079354
  17. 5079354
  18. 5079354
  19. 5079354
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,650KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5079354
  • Stock #: 339
  • VIN: 2T3JK4DV6BW063680
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Safety and total recondition done\
Great condition
Clean Car
Snow Tires
6 Month Power Train Warranty with option to increase up to 3 Years
Call Nikita 416-271-5315
or Ira 905-6303201

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front centre console box
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
  • Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • Transmission oil cooler
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr steering
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
  • Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats -inc: adjustable driver cushion height
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Map lamps
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Upper & lower glove boxes
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Front seat mounted side airbags
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
  • High solar energy absorbing glass
  • Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
  • Roof rails & crossbars
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
  • Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Dark silver brushed metallic trim
  • Anchor points for child seats
  • Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
  • Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
  • Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL)
  • Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter, rear seat heater ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Upper Brant Auto

2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 261,357 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-Z
 197,063 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 145,985 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

Call Dealer

905-319-XXXX

(click to show)

905-319-9200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory