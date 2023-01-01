Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

179,948 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

179,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205247
  • Stock #: 867
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC2BS086615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 867
  • Mileage 179,948 KM

Vehicle Description

**2011 TOYOTA SIENNA / 8 PASSENGER / GREAT DRIVE**

**Beautiful Family Minivan,  Comfortably 8 Seats, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camea, DVD Player, Rear Folding Seats Leading To Massive Trunk Space, Flawless Inside And Out, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Sliding Door, Power Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirro, Very Desirable Colour Gray, Traction Control,  Auxiliary,  Alloy Rims and much more. . . . .

2011 Toyota Sienna Only 179,948 km For Just $17,495. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

