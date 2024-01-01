$17,595+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
SE V6 CERTIFIED 8 SEATS *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$17,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,190KM
VIN 5TDXK3DC3BS124973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2803
- Mileage 168,190 KM
Vehicle Description
*8 PASSENGERS*TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Clean Toyota Sienna 3.5L SE V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Temp Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Power Sliding Doors, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Toyota Sienna