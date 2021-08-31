Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2011 Toyota Tundra

2011 Toyota Tundra

SR5

2011 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7989849
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F16BX020671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED. Toyota Tundra Double Cab 146" SR5. Black exterior with black interior. No accidents. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.**...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

