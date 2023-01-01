Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AWD 3.5 V6,EXCELLENT CONDITION..SERVICE RECORDS -TOYOTA !PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS,BACK UP CAMERA,POWER TRUNK..20 ALLOYS..BLUETOOTH..and MUCH MORE...</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 905-315 1885</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2011 Toyota Venza

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Venza

4WD V6,LOW MILEAGE..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED !!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Venza

4WD V6,LOW MILEAGE..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1699998939
  2. 1699998993
  3. 1699998993
  4. 1699998939
  5. 1699998939
  6. 1699998939
  7. 1699998939
  8. 1699998939
  9. 1699998939
  10. 1699998939
  11. 1699998939
  12. 1699998993
  13. 1699998993
  14. 1699998993
  15. 1699998993
  16. 1699998993
  17. 1699998993
  18. 1699998993
  19. 1699998993
  20. 1699998993
  21. 1699998993
  22. 1699998993
  23. 1699998939
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB1BU048320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 3.5 V6,EXCELLENT CONDITION..SERVICE RECORDS -TOYOTA !PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS,BACK UP CAMERA,POWER TRUNK..20" ALLOYS..BLUETOOTH..and MUCH MORE...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4,NO ACCIDENTS!SERVICE RECORDS.CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4,NO ACCIDENTS!SERVICE RECORDS.CERTIFIED! 193,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED ! 148,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 LOW MILEAGE,NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER,NAV,CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 LOW MILEAGE,NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER,NAV,CERTIFIED ! 85,000 KM $16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Venza