$18,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
4WD V6,LOW MILEAGE..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED !!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 3.5 V6,EXCELLENT CONDITION..SERVICE RECORDS -TOYOTA !PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS,BACK UP CAMERA,POWER TRUNK..20" ALLOYS..BLUETOOTH..and MUCH MORE...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
