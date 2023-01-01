2011 Volkswagen Golf

$10,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 8 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10633806

10633806 VIN: WVWNM7AJ3BW049218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 144,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.