$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline|Accident Free|warranty|

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline|Accident Free|warranty|

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135588
  • Stock #: 567
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0BM020216
Exterior Colour
Cream
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Accident Free,Cream On Grey, CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed. This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :

1-Vehicle Emission Test .
2-Car Fax History Report.
3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Toll : 866-536-0958
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

