2012 Acura MDX

128,904 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,904KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7887942
  Stock #: 379
  VIN: 2HNYD2H85CH002057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive this luxury SUV right off the lot! < p>

Elite package includes tons of high value options such as:< p>

-3rd Row seating, leather seating, parking distance control, rear air conditioning, back up camera, DVD player with headphones, memory seat, power moonroof, Bluetooth connectivity, heated driver and passenger seats, and many more.< p>

6 month Power Train Warranty with option to increase up to three years.< p>

For further info please contact Nikita (416)271-5315

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

