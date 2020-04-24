Menu
2012 Acura RDX

2012 Acura RDX

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,036KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929993
  • Stock #: 5020A
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H42GB507093
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
We are open for ONLINE SALES & are offering a 7 Day Exchange On Any Vehicle Purchase (one exchange per customer, 250 KM Limit, Accident Free)We are open for ONLINE SALES & are offering a 7 Day Exchange On Any Vehicle Purchase (one exchange per customer, 250 KM Limit, Accident Free)
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 5 Speed Automatic

