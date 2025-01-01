Menu
<p>LOW MILEAGE !! EXCELLENT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..TECH PKG. SERVICE RECORDS - ACURA..NO ACCIDENTS..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA...LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF...POWER HEATED SEATS..and more..CERTIFIED !</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5-1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2012 Acura TSX

130,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Acura TSX

TECH PKG.NO ACCIDENTS..LOW MILEAGE...CERTIFIED!

2012 Acura TSX

TECH PKG.NO ACCIDENTS..LOW MILEAGE...CERTIFIED!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JH4CU2F67CC800045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE !! EXCELLENT CONDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..TECH PKG. SERVICE RECORDS - ACURA..NO ACCIDENTS..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA...LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF...POWER HEATED SEATS..and more..CERTIFIED !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5-1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

2012 Acura TSX