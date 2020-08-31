Menu
2012 Acura TSX

108,140 KM

$12,992

+ tax & licensing
$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2012 Acura TSX

2012 Acura TSX

TSX W-PREMIUM PKG|LEATHER|SUNROOF|108,000KMS

2012 Acura TSX

TSX W-PREMIUM PKG|LEATHER|SUNROOF|108,000KMS

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

108,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5813598
  • VIN: JH4CU2F58CC801504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Visit Our Webside @ https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/ ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** BLACK OVER BLACK INTERIOR ALL ORIGINAL KM - HAS 108,000 KMS - LOW LOW KM - 4-cylinder Gas


_______________________________________________

HIGH VALUE OPTIONS

Bluetooth Connection
Climate Control
Fog Lamps
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Privacy Glass
Seat Memory
Tire Pressure Monitor



_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

