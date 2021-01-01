2012 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
905-637-1921
1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
905-637-1921
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FOR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE TEXT 905-320-6698
12 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - PREMIUM PLUS - ONLY 139,200 KMs - CARFAX VERIFIED - CLEAN TITILE - ACCIDENTS FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - STUNNING WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - LOADED WITH: NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOTS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH START, XENON LIGHTS, CD|AUX|XM, BLUETOOTH PHONE & MUCH MORE!!!
THIS LUXURY SPORT CAR IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE OUT....LOOKS & DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!
Certification And Emission Is Available For $295
Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.
Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.
We are located at 1254 Plains rd east, unit 12, Burlington On. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.
Visit our website at http://www.assuranceautosales.ca
All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING (CERTIFICATION EXTRA) No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.
If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6