2012 Audi A4

139,200 KM

Details Description Features

$11,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,996

+ taxes & licensing

Assurance Autosales

905-637-1921

Contact Seller
2.0T Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,996

+ taxes & licensing

139,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6374792
  • Stock #: 10244
  • VIN: WAUKFCFL7CN002391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10244
  • Mileage 139,200 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE TEXT 905-320-6698

12 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - PREMIUM PLUS -  ONLY 139,200 KMs - CARFAX VERIFIED - CLEAN TITILE - ACCIDENTS FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - STUNNING WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - LOADED WITH: NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOTS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH START, XENON LIGHTS, CD|AUX|XM, BLUETOOTH PHONE & MUCH MORE!!!
THIS LUXURY SPORT CAR IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE OUT....LOOKS & DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!

 

Certification And Emission Is Available For $295
Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.
Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.
We are located at 1254 Plains rd east, unit 12, Burlington On. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.
Visit our website at http://www.assuranceautosales.ca
All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING (CERTIFICATION EXTRA) No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.
If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Back to Top

