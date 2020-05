2012 Audi A7

Convenience HomeLink Garage Door Opener

Rain Sensing Wipers Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Pwr windows

Additional Features LED Tail lights

quattro permanent all-wheel drive system

Chrome Exhaust Tips

Rear fog light

Electronic cruise control

Driver/front passenger knee airbags

Automatic Tailgate

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

Audi Drive Select

5-link front suspension

Independent trapezoidal-link rear suspension

Space saving spare tire

Electronically controlled speed sensitive Servotronic pwr steering

Front/rear ventilated disc brakes

Coming & leaving home feature

Glass sunroof w/slide/tilt functions

Automatic dimming interior mirror

Driver/passenger sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Folding rear seat w/passthrough

3.0L DOHC TFSI supercharged V6 engine -inc: dual intercoolers

8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission

Audi connect -inc: complimentary trial period data contract

Bluetooth cellphone preparation

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3 month complimentary subscription

3-point safety belts for all seating positions -inc: front seat pretensioning & force limiters

Audi hill hold assist

Driver/front passenger seat-mounted thorax side airbags

Front/rear full-size dual-threshold airbags

LATCH child restraint system for outboard rear seats

Rigid body shell w/energy-absorbing zone

Side intrusion protection

Sideguard head protection airbags for front & rear occupants

Manual folding heated exterior mirror w/memory

Automatic xenon plus headlights

3-zone automatic climate control -inc: rear temp/vent controls

12-way heated pwr front seats w/driver 4-way lumbar -inc: driver seat memory

5" monochrome driver information system

