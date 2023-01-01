Menu
2012 Audi Q5

168,506 KM

Details

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Prem Plus | S-Line | Clean Carfax

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

168,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9812950
  • Stock #: TRD4
  • VIN: WA1WFCFPXCA064215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD4
  • Mileage 168,506 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARFAX]

Fully Loaded, S-Line Package, Bang and Olufsen audio, Navigation, Clean Car!

  1. All-wheel drive (quattro): The Q5 came standard with Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, providing excellent handling and traction in all weather and road conditions.

  2. Powerful engine options: The Q5 offered two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

  3. Advanced technology features: The Q5 was equipped with advanced technology features, including the MMI infotainment system with navigation, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and Bluetooth connectivity.

  4. Luxurious interior: The Q5's cabin featured high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and generous cargo space.

  5. Agile handling: The Q5 had agile handling and a smooth ride, making it a pleasure to drive.

Overall, the 2012 Audi Q5 is a well-rounded luxury compact SUV that offers a combination of performance, luxury, and advanced technology features.


DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

