2012 Audi Q5
Prem Plus | S-Line | Clean Carfax
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
- Listing ID: 9812950
- Stock #: TRD4
- VIN: WA1WFCFPXCA064215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,506 KM
Vehicle Description
[CLEAN CARFAX]
Fully Loaded, S-Line Package, Bang and Olufsen audio, Navigation, Clean Car!
All-wheel drive (quattro): The Q5 came standard with Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, providing excellent handling and traction in all weather and road conditions.
Powerful engine options: The Q5 offered two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Advanced technology features: The Q5 was equipped with advanced technology features, including the MMI infotainment system with navigation, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Luxurious interior: The Q5's cabin featured high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and generous cargo space.
Agile handling: The Q5 had agile handling and a smooth ride, making it a pleasure to drive.
Overall, the 2012 Audi Q5 is a well-rounded luxury compact SUV that offers a combination of performance, luxury, and advanced technology features.
