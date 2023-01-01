Menu
2012 Audi Q7

197,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Contact Seller
3.0 S Line Prestige quattro

3.0 S Line Prestige quattro

Location

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211280
  • Stock #: 12AQ73930
  • VIN: WA1VGCFE7CD003930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12AQ73930
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Audi Q7 is a luxurious and capable SUV that offers a perfect combination of performance, comfort, and technology. With its bold and sophisticated design, it commands attention on the road. The spacious and well-crafted interior can accommodate up to seven passengers in utmost comfort, making it an ideal vehicle for families or those who require ample seating.
Safety is a top priority in the 2012 Audi Q7, featuring advanced driver-assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. The vehicle's solid construction and comprehensive airbag system further add to its safety credentials.
Inside the cabin, the Q7 is equipped with an array of modern amenities, including a user-friendly infotainment system, premium audio system, and available rear-seat entertainment. The high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail reflect Audi's commitment to luxury and refinement.
In conclusion, the 2012 Audi Q7 stands as a compelling choice for those seeking a sophisticated and versatile SUV, offering a luxurious driving experience and cutting-edge features that make every journey a pleasure.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

