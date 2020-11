2012 Audi TTS

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Remote Trunk Release Carpeted floor mats Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Power Options Pwr windows Safety Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Front seat-mounted side airbags

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Side intrusion door beams Illuminated locking glove box Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes aux pwr outlet Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) HomeLink Remote Transmitter Brushed aluminum trim Theft deterrent system Bluetooth Preparation Heated windshield washer nozzles Front dual-threshold airbags Automatic bi-xenon headlamps Pwr heated mirrors w/LED turn signals Heated pwr front bucket seats Centre console -inc: (2) cupholders Dual illuminated vanity visors Servotronic electromechanical pwr steering w/speed-dependent pwr assistance 2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine Permanent quattro all-wheel drive system Audi magnetic ride adaptive damping system 4-link rear suspension McPherson front suspension Crash sensor -inc: doors unlock, battery disconnect, fuel shut off 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) -inc: electronic rear brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist 3-point front & rear seat belts -inc: force limiters, front pretensioners Rain & speed sensing intermittent windshield wipers Backlit instrument cluster w/brightness control -inc: trip computer, digital trip odometer w/service indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.